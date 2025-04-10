Demi Moore's daughter regrets public remark about ex-stepdad Ashton Kutcher

Demi Moore's daughter reflects on life since ex-stepdad Ashton Kutcher left

Tallulah Willis, the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, recently made a public remark about Ashton Kutcher as an ex-stepdad.

The actress, 31, left a comment under an Instagram clip by Gwyneth Paltrow where the Ironman star, 52, spoke about her recent podcast episode with husband Brad Falchuk and revealed that they will be discussing stepparenting in their blended family.

Tallulah weighed in on the topic, commenting, "I have a lot to say on this! Especially how to move through an ex- step parent," referring to her mom Demi Moore's marriage to Kutcher from 2005 to 2013 about three years after divorce split from Bruce Willis—with whom she shared three daughters including Tallulah.

A fan then replied to her comment, asking if she was referring to Kutcher, to which Tallulah answered, "This maybe should have been a private message lol but yes I have personal experience with this."

She later added, "It's an important conversation tbh," and recognised that "no one needs to be [sic] bad guy for a situation to be healed."

"There's room for everyone," Tallulah concluded.

For those unversed, Moore married Kutcher three years after her divorce from her ex, Bruce when Kutcher was 25 at the time—15 years younger than The Substance actress.

After eight years of marriage, the couple divorced and Kutcher married his That 70's Show costar Mila Kunis, with whom he welcomed two kids.

It is also pertinent to mention that this isn't the first time Tallulah has spoken of Kutcher since the high-profile split.

“It was like... 2003. My mom had just started dating Ashton, it was that moment," Tallulah told her fellow Stars on Mars castmates during a June 2023 episode—referring to the difficult times she went through when her mom moved on with Kutcher.

"There was a lot going on. And I really went inside of myself and that did send me into a total dumpster fire," she added,

"It was really hard, and I’m still unpacking," she added of coming to terms with her family's fame, the end of her parents' relationship, and her mom's marriage to Kutcher. "However, I found the other side of that, which is like, I really love myself now, and I love my family. I love my family."

Kutcher, too, said back in 2020 that he still tries to make an effort to stay in contact with his former stepdaughters.

“I was helping raise teenage girls through their adolescence,” he said on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast of his time as the stepfather. “I love them. I’m never going to stop loving them and respecting them and honoring them and rooting for them to be successful in whatever they are pursuing.”

"I was never trying to be their father," he went on to explain his relationships with Tallulah and her sisters years after his relationship with Moore ended. "I always had respect and honored Bruce [Willis], and I think he’s a brilliant human being and a wonderful man. If they don’t want an engagement with me, I’m not going to force it upon them. But they all do and it’s great.”