Benny Blanco talks reviving Selena Gomez teenage dreams

Benny Blanco talks about his birthday celebration with Selena Gomez

Lifestyle News Desk
April 10, 2025

Benny Blanco reveals how he treated Selena Gomez on his birthday.

The singer spills he hosted a prom- themed party for his partner to mark the occasion in order to make up for lost time from Selena’s teenage years.

“Selena had never been to a prom before, so I thought I’d throw us a prom for my birthday,” the songwriter told Jennifer Hudson on the Jennifer Hudson Show.

“One time I went with a friend, like we went in a friend group, and then one time I went with a girlfriend,” Blanco told Hudson about his previous proms.

“But really, honestly, my favorite prom was with my partner,” he admitted.

“She didn’t even know, she was like, ‘What am I supposed to wear? What am I supposed to do?!’” Blanco gushed over Selena. “It was like she was really going to prom.”

