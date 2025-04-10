Benny Blanco talks reviving Selena Gomez teenage dreams

Benny Blanco reveals how he treated Selena Gomez on his birthday.



The singer spills he hosted a prom- themed party for his partner to mark the occasion in order to make up for lost time from Selena’s teenage years.

“Selena had never been to a prom before, so I thought I’d throw us a prom for my birthday,” the songwriter told Jennifer Hudson on the Jennifer Hudson Show.

“One time I went with a friend, like we went in a friend group, and then one time I went with a girlfriend,” Blanco told Hudson about his previous proms.

“But really, honestly, my favorite prom was with my partner,” he admitted.

“She didn’t even know, she was like, ‘What am I supposed to wear? What am I supposed to do?!’” Blanco gushed over Selena. “It was like she was really going to prom.”