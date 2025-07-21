Austin Butler, Zoe Kravitz dating? Source

Inside Austin Butler, Zoe Kravitz's recent outing that sparked dating rumors

Austin Butler and Zoe Kravitz are not in a relationship, despite their recent outing.

The Dune: Part Two actor and the Big Little Lies alum sparked dating rumors after they were spotted spending time together in New York City, but a source privy to TMZ told the outlet that there is nothing romantic going on between them.

Currently, the pair is filming for their upcoming movie titled Caught Stealing, directed by Darren Aronofsky.

Austin and Zoe were seen attending a show called Viola's Room last weekend, as Darren was not accompanying them and the pair arrived and left the show together, this led fans to believe they might be dating.

However, insiders told the outlet that is not true, “Austin and Zoë are just friends, not dating like some are implying.”

“It’s not true that they showed up and left the place as a duo … Darren went and left with them, definitely not a date," they added.

It is pertinent to mention that Zoe was previously engaged to Channing Tatum and they parted ways last year. Zoe also sparked romance rumors with actor Noah Centineo earlier this year.

On the other hand, Austin had been dating Kia Gerber for more than three years, and they ended their relationship on “amicable" terms during the holidays.