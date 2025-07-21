Marvel president Kevin Feige makes shocking confession about Marvel movies

Marvel president Kevin Feige makes shocking remarks about Marvel movies

The president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, confessed that he has never been satisfied with any Marvel movie.

After making 37 movies and earning billions at the box office, Kevin Feige admitted that he has never been fully happy with any of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films

“I’ve never been satisfied with a movie we’ve released,” confessed during a press roundtable ahead of Fantastic Four: First Steps and Avengers: Doomsday.

During the conversation, he also discussed Marvel’s flexible and ever-evolving production process.

Kevin noted that scripts at Marvel are often changed during filming and even in post-production.

Though critics called it a chaotic process, Feige believes it is key to making better films.

“What we like to do is ‘plus-ing’ at every turn. There’s plus-ing happening every day on the Avengers: Doomsday set right now, and it is amazing to watch because what those filmmakers, those actors — both the ones playing these characters for the first or second time and the ones playing them for the 10th or 12th time — are the best in the world at it, and know these characters so well. So if they have an idea, you want to listen to it, and you want to adjust to it, and you want to improve it," he explained.

Despite changing the scripts mid-filming or post-production, Kevin shared that they never start filming without a script.

“But I’ve also never been satisfied with a script we’ve had. There’s always something to plus. Always something to elevate. Always a better way to say it," he added.