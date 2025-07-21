 
Sarah Michelle Gellar recalls emotional part of surprise cameo in 'I Know What You Did'

The actress pointed out one of the 'crazy' parts of her surprise cameo in the new 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' film

July 21, 2025

Sarah Michelle Gellar reflects on wearing famous crown after 27 years
As Sarah Michelle Gellar made a shocking cameo in new I Know What You Did Last Summer film, she also wore the famous crown after 27 years.

In the reboot, Gellar’s character, Helen Shivers, reappears wearing the Croaker Queen crown and gown she wore in the original 1997 movie.

This holds a special place in Gellar's heart, it made her emotional.

“It was so surreal,” she said at the Las Culturistas Culture Awards in Los Angeles.

“When they put that on my head and they put the dress on and then I stood there – they had a picture of me from when I was the Croaker Queen [in 1997] next to it — I was like, ‘Oh, this is crazy.’”

While gushing over her surprise cameo of her character in the movie that was dead in the original and how director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson made it possible, Geller said, “Jenn kept saying from the beginning to me, ‘You have to do something,’ and I said, ‘I’m dead. I’m dead. This isn’t supernatural.’ She was like, ‘I’m gonna figure it out.’ And she did and it was brilliant.”

Gellar's cameo was perfectly kept under wraps, and it was not revealed until the film was released on July 18.

