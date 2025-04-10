Gwyneth Paltrow reveals one thing that sparks rare fights with husband Brad Falchuk

For Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband Brad Falchuk, their kids are their first priority.

In a recent episode of The goop Podcast, to talk about the unseen part of step-parenting, Paltrow invited her husband Falchuk to give a reality check as being a step-parent.

During the discussion, the married couple shared how remarrying after a split changes their perspective on relationships, and one thing for sure a couple should do, as Falcuk noted, is if anything is weakening their marriage, both partners should put their kids first.

"If for some reason we can't make this work, you hope you're with somebody that would eventually have to choose his children or her children over the relationship," Falchuk explained. "To say, 'Look, I don't know how to get this to work, and they're really struggling, and we're doing everything we can. I have to choose them.'"

The Glee creator further noted, "I think we always believed, no matter what, that we were gonna be able to work through it, anything, no matter what it was, hard as it may be. But the part that's scary that becomes triggering is like, yeah, but this could really blow it."

Paltrow chimed in, "And our only fights were about that."

It is pertinent to mention that Paltrow welcomed two kids, Apple and Moses, with ex-husband Chris Martin, while Falchuk also shares two kids, son Brody, 18, and daughter Isabella, 20, with his ex-wife.