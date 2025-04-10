 
Cher's beau A.E' very serious about future with her: Source

Cher and Alexandar 'A.E' Edwards have been dating since November 2022

Lifestyle News Desk
April 10, 2025

Photo: Cher's beau A.E' very serious about future with her: Source

Cher is likely to tie the knot for the third time with beau Alexandar “A.E” Edwards.

According to the latest findings of In Touch, the legendary songbird has been waiting for her boytoy to get on one knee and pop the question for a while now since they have moved past their differences.

Elaborating on Cher’s traditional views on proposals, a source shared with the outlet, “She’s an old-school romantic.”

The informant added that for her “the man has to propose, she’s not going to do the asking,”

In addition to this, the source noted that the musician possesses strong feelings towards his lady love and has sincere intentions.

“It does seem like Alexander is open to the idea though,” they source addressed.

“He’s very clear she’s his ‘woman’ and he has called her and his son, Slash, ‘a family,’” the source remarked.

Before signing off from the chat, the insider remarked, “He’s very serious about this.” 

