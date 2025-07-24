 
'House of the Dragon' star on being true to book in S3

Emma D'Arcy, the star in 'House of the Dragon, weighs in on the subject that had sparked controversy

July 24, 2025

Emma D'Arcy reflects on being faithful to text in S3

It is well-known that George R.R. Martin, whose book Fire & Blood was adapted for HBO's House of the Dragon, expressed his frustration that the show was not being faithful to the text. 

Given this, Emma D'Arcy, who plays Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen, in an interview with Awards Radar, opened up about the matter of creative choices and staying faithful to the source material.

"Any sort of historical document tends to be deeply subjective and requires context for understanding. I feel that part of our job is to offer some of that context," she said, highlighting her views on the issue. 

She continued, "But it’s funny, I wouldn’t go back to the book now, possibly until we finish this journey. House of the Dragon now needs to run its course."

Her remarks were in line with the network that backed the creative team of the series after George's flak on them in his blog.

“There are few greater fans of George R.R. Martin and his book ‘Fire & Blood’ than the creative team on ‘House of the Dragon,’ both in production and at HBO," the statement added.

"Commonly, when adapting a book for the screen, with its own format and limitations, the showrunner ultimately is required to make difficult choices about the characters and stories the audience will follow," it noted.

