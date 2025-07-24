Vanessa Kirby shares how starring as pregnant Sue Storm shaped her motherhood journey

Vanessa Kirby says playing pregnant Sue Storm shaped her motherhood journey

Vanessa Kirby opened up about the deep connection she built with her Fantastic Four character as she is currently expecting her first baby.

In a recent chat with People, the 37-year-old actress, who played the pregnant Sue Storm in The Fantastic Four: The First Steps, reflected on how her role shaped her motherhood journey.

It is pertinent to mention that Kirby announced her pregnancy in May.

"Sue was never sat down. She was never huffing and puffing about it," the Oscar-nominated actress said of the Invisible Woman character.

"It didn't define who she was," the expecting mom continued. "She was absolutely a mother, and of course, in the comics, that's so definitively her. But she's also been a team member that defends, that goes up against great threats."

"I literally had the lived experience of somebody who was doing this incredibly sacred thing and fulfilling what she needed to do at the same time as a woman and a team member, and that changed me," she added.

For those unversed, Kirby is expecting her first baby with boyfriend, retired lacrosse player Paul Rabil, who made their relationship official in November 2023.

The Fantastic Four: The First Steps is all set to hit theaters on July 24.