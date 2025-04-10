 
Buckingham Palace updates on King Charles' admiration for historic art

King Charles and Queen Camilla continue their four-day visit to Italy

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 10, 2025

Buckingham Palace updates on King Charles' admiration for historic art

King Charles and Queen Camilla are currently on their state visit to Italy.

On April 10, 2025, Charles and Camilla visited Ravenna, as they explored the rich cultural heritage of the country.

As King Charles visited the Basilica di San Vitale and the Mausoleum of Galla Placidia, the official Instagram handle of the royal family posted a carousel of photos from the visit.

The pictures showcased Charles, dressed in a grey suit, admiring the ancient craft.

“The King met artisans dedicated to preserving the ancient craft of mosaics,” the caption read.

It further stated, “while also admiring the stunning 5th and 6th century masterpieces at the Basilica di San Vitale and the Mausoleum of Galla Placidia.”

Earlier, the official handle of the royal family also shared a glimpse from the heartwarming welcome King Charles and Queen Camilla received in Ravenna.

“Today, Their Majesties are in Ravenna!” Buckingham Palace shared in the caption alongside sweet photos of the King and Queen.

The King and Queen also interacted with the crowed gathered to welcome them.

