'Shabana, I love you': Onijah recalls bond with Pakistani cop

Onijah Andrew Robinson (L) with police officer Shabana. — Tiktok/shabanajilali1

Onijah Andrew Robinson has shed light on her bond and friendship with Pakistani female cop, Shabana, during her time in the country.

It hasn't been long since the American woman made headlines for her dramatic ordeal in Pakistan, where she was left stranded for four months after being dumped by her "lover" upon arrival in Karachi.

The US citizen had travelled to Karachi in pursuit of love, only to be abandoned by the young man named Nidal Ahmed Memon, a resident of Karachi's Garden area, leaving her stranded in the country.

Now, Onijah sat down with BBC Asian Network where she was asked multiple questions about her friendship with Shabana.

"She is very good. She is very funny. She's always on her phone. We've got like similar personalities ... Because in the mornings, we’d be a little fidgety. We were always doing something, but we’d make it on time to where we was going," she said.

"Shabana was the type of officer to give me love and compassion. And it was beautiful. She was a woman, add that too. It was a great experience, like, the love was crazy!" Onijah added.

The interviewer then remarked, “You had a team!” referencing to when Onijah called the police officers assigned to her as her team.

"I thought they were behind me on the camera, but I didn’t known that they were stepped to the side. It was a bunch of other officers there, also! It wasn’t just Shabana but Shabana and me grew together, ‘cause she is a woman like me," the American woman added.

When asked to delve deep into the “funny videos” she had made with Shabana while admitted in the hospital, Onijah again said that the police officer is “really a great person”.

“Shabana will love New York,” she added and remarked that the city will be a “great image for her”.

Ending the interview, Onijah was asked to give a message to her Pakistani friend and she couldn’t help but send more love for Shabana.

“Shabana, I love you,” she said towards the end of her appearance with BBC Asian Network.