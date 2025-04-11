Jelly Roll celebrates weight loss milestone, sets new goal

Jelly Roll is looking forward to losing more weight after reaching a huge milestone.

The singer, 40, made the announcement onstage at Pat McAfee's Big Night AHT on Wednesday.

The interaction also emerged online as Pat shared it on X, praising Jelly Roll on his achievement.

"You look UNBELIEVABLE," Pat wrote in the caption, only reiterating his onstage praises for the American rapper.

In the video, Jelly Roll confirmed exactly how much weight he lost in his wellness journey.

"I started at 540 pounds and I was 357 pounds this morning," the singer shared.

He also unveiled his new goal of losing an additional 100 pounds, sharing that he's got a special plan to celebrate it once he achieves it.

"I'm gonna lose another 100 pounds and go skydiving with my wife in Sweden," causing host Pat to break into a dance session of his own onstage.

Just five months ago, the singer shared he lost 120 pounds and was able to complete a hike on a tough mountain as a result.

"There is no way that would have been possible beforehand, so it's great to see that progress and we still are going," per E!