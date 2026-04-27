Madonna previews new era with surprise set at 'The Abbey'

Madonna turned a late-night party into a pop spectacle April 25, Saturday, slipping behind the DJ booth at The Abbey for a surprise set.

Arriving just before 1 a.m., the 67-year-old icon sent the packed crowd into a frenzy as she debuted two new tracks, Love Sensation and Freedom, from her upcoming album Confessions II.

They played in demo form, quickly becoming the centerpiece of the night.

She also mixed in her recent single I Feel So Free and the 2005 hit Hung Up, with longtime collaborator Stuart Price keeping the beats flowing.

Madonna commanded the room with drill sergeant energy.

“Don’t wait. Take it. Don’t wait. Take it. Take your freedom! Put your hands up! Put your hands up!” she shouted, before urging fans to “put your phones down” and stay present in the music.

At another point, she led a chant: “There’s nothing that we cannot do!”

The guest list included Lourdes Leon, Akeem Morris, Cara Delevingne, Tom Daley, Tori Spelling, Lily Allen, Sky Ferreira, Addison Rae, Kali Uchis, and Vivian Jenna Wilson.

Stars from RuPaul’s Drag Race including Willam, Trinity the Tuck, Morgan McMichaels, Gottmik, and Symone joined the mix, alongside TikTok creator Harry Daniels, who reportedly serenaded Madonna at the door.

The Abbey set marked one of the earliest public previews of Confessions II, due July 3 via Warner Records.

It will be her first studio album since 2019’s Madame X, signaling a new chapter for the Queen of Pop.