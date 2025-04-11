 
Jessica Simpson considering Jeremy Renner romance: Source

Jessica Simpson and Jeremy Renner are reportedly seeing each other

Lifestyle News Desk
April 11, 2025

Jessica Simpson reportedly still has a thing for Jeremy Renner.

As fans will be aware, the duo was reported to have a fling in 2010, and a new report from Life & Style established that the songbird is looking forward to rekindling the romance between her and the actor.

Spilling the beans on the matter, a source told the outlet, “There’s a lot of unfinished business there.”

They went on to add, “She still thinks he’s incredibly sexy and word is,” noting, “he’s taken another shine to her, too.”

“Jessica never expected to be single in her forties,” the insider added and noted.

Before signing off from the chat, the insider remarked, “But the silver lining in this is finding out she’s still got it!”

The findings from this report were supported by those of RadarOnline.com that also mentioned that the celebrities have been seeing each other for a while.

"There has always been a very strong connection between the two of them,” they said of the duo.

