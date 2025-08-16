Oasis sparks backlash from South Korea over controversial video

Oasis faces backlash in South Korea amid reunion gigs

Oasis just received backlash from the people of South Korea.

This week, after the Brit-pop legends shared a video of a rising sun, fans in Asia were quick to point out that it closely resembled a symbol of Japanese imperialism and World War II militarism.

Set to the tune of their hit track, Morning Glory, the clip clearly depicted a stylized sun motif with radiating rays spreading across various scenes, from graphic landscapes to urban backdrops.

South Korean fans in particular, called out the graphics’ resemblance to the Rising Sun Flag and were upset that the video was released just a few days ahead of their country’s Liberation Day, which is celebrated on 15 August after they secured independence from Japanese colonial rule.

An X, formerly Twitter user commented, “If you plan to keep disrespecting Korea and never set foot here again, then stick with this one. Otherwise, fire them and get someone else.”

The Rising Sun Flag, features a red sun with 16 rays extending outward and was used by the Imperial Japanese Army and Navy until their defeat in 1945.

In countries such as South Korea, North Korea, and China, it is regarded as a symbol of militarism and colonial aggression.

It is pertinent to mention that Oasis is scheduled to perform as a part of their reunion tour in South Korea and Japan later this year, with gigs scheduled at the Goyang Sports Complex in Gyeonggi province on October 21, followed by two shows on October 25 and 26 at the Tokyo Dome.

Currently, the video has been removed from their social media platforms however, Oasis has not publicly addressed or clarified this matter, nor is it known if the controversy would affect their upcoming show in the country of South Korea.