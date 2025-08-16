 
Coco Jones discusses emotional last day on 'Bel Air' set

'Bel Air' final season is expected to be released in late 2025 or early 2026 on Peacock

August 16, 2025

Coco Jones could not control her emotions as she wrapped up filming for Bel-Air.

The 27-year-old actress, who has played the role of Hilary Banks on the classic sitcom since 2022, opened up about filming the final episodes of Bel-Air on Friday in an interview with Variety.

“It was so emotional,” Coco told the outlet. “Because I’m very much not a crybaby at work."

"I’m like, I don’t feel things at work, I clock in, thank you,” she added.

Coco further told the publication that saying goodbye to Hilary wasn't an easy for her.

“[W]hen they were like ‘that’s a picture wrap on Coco Jones,’ it felt like all the last four years slapped me in the face and all the highs of being Hilary and all the time where I had to push myself because I would get off set and go right to the studio because I wanted music to be ready so I had to do all the things, I felt like it just slapped me,” she explained.

“It’s kind of like you had a baby. That was the hardest thing ever. I’m so happy, thank you so much and wow, I really, really pushed myself to the limit," added Coco.

For those unversed, Bel-Air was renewed for a fourth and final season last year. The new season is expected to be released in late 2025 or early 2026 on Peacock.

