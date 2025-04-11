 
Hailey Bieber to gain the same title as Kylie Jenner before Victoria Beckham's daughter?

Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner are the founder of skincare brands

Lifestyle News Desk
April 11, 2025

Photo: Hailey to gain the same title as Kylie Jenner before Victoria Beckham's daughter?

Hailey Bieber is reportedly on her way to attaining the same position at Kylie Jenner

As fans will be aware, in 2019, Kylie Jenner made it onto the annual Forbes list of billionaires after debuting Kylie Cosmetics online in 2015.

Now, another celebrity is expected to follow in her footsteps to bag the title of a “self-made” billionaire.

This is no one else but Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, who is the founder of the beauty brand, Rhode.

Dishing more insights on the matter, a Life & Style source said about Hailey that “people think that achieving billionaire status is very much within her reach, too — thanks to Rhode.”

“She launched the line less than three years ago, and the success she’s already had is absolutely phenomenal,” they noted.

The spy also addressed, “Hailey could cash out today, but she’s made it very clear she is in this for the long haul.”

Nonetheless, the two entrepreneurs might face competition in the industry as it has been reported that Victoria Beckham is also considering making her daughter Harper a businesswoman. 

