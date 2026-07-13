Christopher Nolan shares son's savage Oscar joke

Christopher Nolan has revealed the funny way his son brought him back down to earth while he was writing The Odyssey.

Speaking to BBC News, the filmmaker said that he kept his Oscars out of sight while working on the movie because he did not want the awards to put extra pressure on him.

“My son walked into my office while I was writing on The Odyssey and said, ‘Where are your Oscars?’” Nolan recalled.

The director explained his reason, saying, “Well, I’m trying to write a new project and if I’ve got Oscars sitting there on the shelf, you know, think about how daunting that’d be.”

His son, however, quickly replied, “But you didn’t win for writing.”

The comment made Nolan laugh. He won Best Director and Best Picture for Oppenheimer in 2024 but lost the Best Adapted Screenplay award to Cord Jefferson for American Fiction.

Nolan, moreover, also spoke about bringing Homer's famous story to the big screen for a modern audience.

“I’m adapting. I’m able to do whatever I want with it, really,” he said. “I’m not bound by the language, I’m working beyond the language. I’m just looking at the story.”

Nolan then added that the story still feels timeless despite some of its older ideas.

The movie features huge cast, including Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson and Charlize Theron.

The Odyssey is set to arrive in cinemas worldwide on July 17.