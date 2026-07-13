Sabrina Carpenter celebrates first Emmy nomination with stylish night out

Sabrina Carpenter is celebrating a new milestone with a special night out.

Just days after receiving her first ever Emmy nomination, the Espresso hitmaker stepped out in style over the weekend.

On Saturday, July 11, the Grammy winner was spotted making a quick exit from Billie restaurant after enjoying dinner in Paris.

The Please Please Please chart-topper was surrounded by fans as she head out from the restaurant. She flashed a bright smile towards the bunch of fans and even waved while making her way through the crowd.

For the evening out in the French capital, the 27-year-old pop star, who recently attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding, donned a pink spaghetti-strap midi dress featuring a tonal, all-over letter print.

In a playful contrast to her dress, she paired the adorable attire with an oversized fuzzy black bucket hat by Paolo Moretti.

The Girl Meets World alum completed her look with a tan vintage Hermès shoulder bag and light-coloured open-toe heels.

Her blonde tresses was loosely pulled back beneath the hat, with several face-framing pieces left out.

She finished the look with rosy makeup, a deep pink lip, and a delicate necklace.

It is pertinent to note that Carpenter’s Paris appearance comes just days after she earned her first Emmy nomination of her career thanks to The Muppet Show.

She is nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) where she is listed as an executive producer and performer on the project.