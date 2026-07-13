Dina Taji saves Lee Andrews' dog amid his Dubai arrest

Katie is currently in the UK, where her new documentary Katie Price: Nothing To Hide has recently been released

Dina Taji, has rescued Lee Andrews' dog, refusing to send the pup to the UK.

For the unversed, the self proclaimed businessman allegedly abandoned the male Pomsky puppy, which he had recently bought with Katie Price, at a pet sitter's home.

Now, Lee's ex wife, Dina Taji has shown the dog on her Instagram, claiming it had been left with a pet sitter before she stepped into rescue it.

She showed the dog sitting in the back seat of the car as she cooed over him and captioned the video: “Had to pick up this dog and keep him safe.”

Dina then shared other videos of the dog in her apartment before turning the camera on herself to ask her followers for advice.

“I want to hear your opinion of this dog I brought home because I’m getting a lot of messages and I’m starting to learn a lot of things that I didn’t know before,” she began.

She did not mention Lee by name, but described him as “this person” and when she learned he’d been jailed, her first thought was about the welfare of the dog.

“I thought, ‘I need to save this dog now this person is in jail,'” Dina said.

The fitness instructor then said she had received messages saying she should not send the dog to the UK, because she did not know the person — presumably Katie — well enough to send the dog to her.

“I’m always gonna do what’s best for the animal and the person who wants me to send the dog to the UK I don’t know them,” Dina explained.

Meanwhile, Lee Andrews was reportedly arrested again in Dubai.

The 42 year old businessman had only been out of prison for a few weeks when he was reportedly taken into custody by Dubai police on Friday, July 10.

Katie is currently in the UK, where her new documentary Katie Price: Nothing To Hide has recently been released.