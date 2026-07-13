Jay Z brings out Rihanna from ‘retirement’ for special concert

Beyonce’s husband Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Corey Carter, dragged Rihanna out of her music retirement.

On the finale of his three-night concert run in Yankee Stadium in New York City, the hip-hop legend surprised fans by bringing out the Diamonds hitmaker on stage.

On Sunday, July 12, Riri and Jay Z performed their 2009 collaboration Run This Town during the third and final night of his historic 30th-anniversary Extra Innings concert residency.

This marked a rare, spectacular return to the stage for the Barbadian pop star, who also performed Bitch Better Have My Money, sending the crowd into a complete frenzy.

One X user wrote, “Only Jay z can bring Rihanna out of retirement.” Another added, “Jay z casually reminding everyone he can just pull the most exclusive woman in music out of retirement for casual five minutes like it's nothing.”

It is pertinent to note that, Rihanna is not officially retired from music, but she is on a very long break.

Her last album, Anti, came out in 2016. In 2024, she sparked rumours when she wore an "I'm Retired" shirt and made comments about God having "other plans" for her.

However, the Fenty mogul has consistently clarified that she is not done with music and is actively working on new songs for her highly anticipated ninth studio album, often called R9.

Rihanna, 38, wasn't the only major icon to join Jay-Z during his multi-night Yankee Stadium takeover.

The final night also featured an appearance from his wife. Earlier nights of the residency included legendary guest sets from Eminem, Alicia Keys and Nas.

For the unversed, Jay-Z was the CEO of Def Jam Recordings when he signed a 17-year-old Rihanna in 2005. He helped launch her career by putting out her massive breakout single Umbrella.