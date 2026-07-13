‘Heated Rivalry’ star Connor Storrie's next big role seemingly leaked

Connor Storrie may have found his next big role after Heated Rivalry.

A deleted Instagram post appears to have revealed that the actor is part of The Bell Jar, a new film starring Billie Eilish.

On July 10, Canada’s Parkwood National Historic Site shared a post after filming took place at the location as the post named both Eilish and Storrie.

It read: “That’s camera wrap on Parkwood’s role in the Sarah Polley directed film, The Bell Jar, starring Billie Eilish in her cinematic debut, along with Connor Storrie.”

The post, however, was later deleted but fans already noticed it.

Storrie’s role has not been officially announced as the filmmakers and representatives for Storrie, Eilish and Focus Features have also not commented.

If the news is confirmed, the movie would be another big project for Storrie. The actor became widely known after the success of Heated Rivalry, which became a huge hit with viewers.

The film will also mark Eilish’s first major movie role.

Oscar winning director Sarah Polley is directing The Bell Jar and the movie is based on Sylvia Plath’s famous novel.

The story is about Esther Greenwood, a talented young woman who gets a magazine internship in New York.

Her life, moreover, soon becomes much darker as she struggles with her mental health.

Some attempts have been made to turn the novel into a movie over the years.

Now, this new version is already getting major attention, especially after the deleted post seemingly revealed Storrie’s involvement.