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Victoria Beckham brushes off meme frenzy with glamorous Miami night out

The Spice Girl is currently in Miami with her family and has been busy launching her latest store in the city

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Web Desk
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Published July 13, 2026

Victoria Beckham brushes off meme frenzy with glamorous Miami night out

Victoria Beckham headed out for a night out with her pals in Miami after her unbothered reaction to England's World Cup match went viral.

The Spice Girl is currently in Miami with her family and has been busy launching her latest store in the city.

The family also enjoyed a trip to Miami Stadium to watch England's World Cup clash with Norway on Saturday, with Victoria's subdued reactions to Jude Bellingham's goal quickly becoming an insta meme.

Victoria Beckham brushes off meme frenzy with glamorous Miami night out

The crowd erupted when Jude Bellingham managed to get one past Norway keeper Orjan Nyland, with David, Romeo, Cruz and Harper leaping to their feet at the sight of the goal.

However, Posh Spice appeared far less impressed, failing to even crack a smile as she sat alongside her hairstylist, Ken Paves.

Shortly after the football match, Victoria was spotted enjoying dinner and drinks with friends at a lavish venue in Miami. 

The fashion designer shared snaps from the fun evening on Instagram, striking her signature Posh Spice pose in a post captioned 'girls' night in Miami.'

Brushing aside the online trolling, the star posed for photos with executives from her eponymous beauty brand, Samantha Wilson and Angelita Cristina, as well as her long-time hairstylist Ken Paves and close friend Isabela Grutman.

Meanwhile, David Beckham came to his wife's defence, insisting Victoria was 'celebrating on the inside' after her subdued reaction to England's nail-biting World Cup quarter final clash went viral.

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