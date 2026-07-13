Jennifer Lopez risks fans' wrath with giant sunhat at Wimbledon

Jennifer's glamorous appearance came after she shared sizzling snaps of the gorgeous outfit she wore to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding

Although Jennifer Lopez turned drop-dead gorgeous at Wimbledon, she risked the wrath of fans with her giant sunhat.

The singer and actress, 56, went to great lengths to protect herself from the sun.

However, she faced backlash as fans callout her 'inappropriate' accessory, claiming it blocked the view of people seated behind her.

Taking to Twitter, one angry fan penned: '@JLo this type of hat is inappropriate for such events! You should do your homework lady!'

Another joked that it was so big it looked like she had folded up a cardboard box as they wrote: 'JLo looks like she has made her hat from an amazon box!'

Other frustrated fans added: '@JLo just so you know , with that hat , guests that paid a lot of money to be right there , can’t watch because you like to look good for Instagram.'

Despite the criticism, other fans came to support J.Lo's defence, pointing put that she removed the hat later in the match as she enjoyed the day alongside Tom Hiddleston.

Meanwhile, Jennifer shared the look on her Instagram handle, captioning the post: 'Tea time & tennis.'

Jennifer's glamorous appearance came after she shared sizzling snaps of the gorgeous outfit she wore to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding at Madison Square Garden.

The singer's friendship with Taylor dates back years.

The weekend wedding was a celebrity filled affair, with Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and Brad Pitt Ed Sheeran, Ethan Hawke, Jimmy Fallon and former US soccer star Abby Wambach, Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg and Jay-Z among the 1000 guests.