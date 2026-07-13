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Broadway star Josh Gresetti said his 'heart is hurting' days before suicide

Grisetti, who also appeared in 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' took his own life at age 44

By
Web Desk
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Published July 13, 2026

Josh Grisetti abruptly left Legally Blonde: The Musical last week
Josh Grisetti abruptly left 'Legally Blonde: The Musical' last week

Josh Grisetti's final Instagram post has taken on a heartbreaking new meaning.

Just days before the prolific Broadway star died by suicide at age 44, he abruptly left the theatre production of Legally Blonde: The Musical, citing “personal reasons.”

After the cast surprised him by posing with his photo, Grisetti shared the touching moment online.

“When you have to leave a production for personal reasons before getting to see the show open, and the cast and team do stuff like this…” he wrote. “Literally cried on the plane… little gestures go a long way when your heart is hurting... Love this group of misfits right back!! Happy opening, Legally Blonde... I’m so proud of you all.”

Grisetti’s death was first announced by fellow actor and longtime friend Rob McClure in an emotional Instagram tribute on Sunday, July 12.

“It is with a shattered heart that I share that the brilliant Josh Grisetti took his own life on Friday,” McClure wrote. “[My wife] and I are beyond heartbroken,” he added. “Communities around the world will never be the same without him.”

Grisetti was widely known for his recurring role as Ralph Emerson in the fifth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and for starring in Broadway productions including Something Rotten! and It Shoulda Been You.

Beyond the stage, he was a respected educator who mentored aspiring performers. He is survived by his wife, Mackenzie Grisetti, and the couple had just celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary in February. 

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