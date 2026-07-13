 
Geo News

Taylor Swift's brother-in-law Jason Kelce shares glimpse into MSG wedding

Jason Kelce addresses Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift wedding with wholesome update

By
Web Desk
|

Published July 13, 2026

Taylor Swifts brother-in-law Jason Kelce shares glimpse into MSG wedding
Taylor Swift's brother-in-law Jason Kelce shares glimpse into MSG wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got married in an intimate ceremony despite there being a thousand guests, and the athlete's brother Jason Kelce has now shared some details about the family affair.

The retired Philadelphia Eagles centre spoke about the event fondly as he shared how his daughters - Wyatt, Elliotte, Bennett, and Finnley played the part of flower girls for the bride. 

"It was a special event for our entire family, and obviously my daughters are incredible. They're beautiful, they're incredible personalities. And Travis and Taylor love them. So, very happy we were able to be a part of it. And more importantly, very happy for those two. It was an amazing day," Jason said.

According to the insights shared by the wedding guests so far, Taylor and Travis kept the event laidback for everyone involved, with her brother Austin Swift being her man of honour. 

Despite fans' wishes all over social media, the newlyweds have yet to share the pictures from their big day.

Make us preferred on Google
Christopher Nolan shares son's savage Oscar joke
Christopher Nolan shares son's savage Oscar joke
Victoria Beckham brushes off meme frenzy with glamorous Miami night out
Victoria Beckham brushes off meme frenzy with glamorous Miami night out
Jennifer Lopez risks fans' wrath with giant sunhat at Wimbledon
Jennifer Lopez risks fans' wrath with giant sunhat at Wimbledon
Jay Z brings out Rihanna from 'retirement' for special concert
Jay Z brings out Rihanna from 'retirement' for special concert
Sabrina Carpenter celebrates first Emmy nomination with stylish night out
Sabrina Carpenter celebrates first Emmy nomination with stylish night out
‘Jurassic Park' star Sam Neill breathes his last at 78
‘Jurassic Park' star Sam Neill breathes his last at 78
Lorna Luxe says late husband left notes to protect her future relationships
Lorna Luxe says late husband left notes to protect her future relationships
Amanda Holden swears by one meal a day and home cycling to stay fit
Amanda Holden swears by one meal a day and home cycling to stay fit