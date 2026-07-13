Taylor Swift's brother-in-law Jason Kelce shares glimpse into MSG wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got married in an intimate ceremony despite there being a thousand guests, and the athlete's brother Jason Kelce has now shared some details about the family affair.

The retired Philadelphia Eagles centre spoke about the event fondly as he shared how his daughters - Wyatt, Elliotte, Bennett, and Finnley played the part of flower girls for the bride.

"It was a special event for our entire family, and obviously my daughters are incredible. They're beautiful, they're incredible personalities. And Travis and Taylor love them. So, very happy we were able to be a part of it. And more importantly, very happy for those two. It was an amazing day," Jason said.

According to the insights shared by the wedding guests so far, Taylor and Travis kept the event laidback for everyone involved, with her brother Austin Swift being her man of honour.

Despite fans' wishes all over social media, the newlyweds have yet to share the pictures from their big day.