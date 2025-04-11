Ariana Grande's talks about 'inspiration' Elizabeth Gillies

Elizabeth Gillies and Ariana Grande have been close friends for nearly two decades.

Their friendship began after they met on Broadway in 2008 and later, the duo starred in teen sitcom, Victorious, alongside Victoria Justice, Avan Jogia, and Daniella Monet.

During an interview with People, the Hollywood actress candidly discussed the support that she received from her friend.

Gillies recalled sharing her doubts over casting in Off-Broadway revival of Alan Menken and Howard Ashman’s Little Shop of Horrors.

"I asked her first. I was like, 'Should I do this? I need your blessing.' She was like, 'What? Yes, you should totally do it'. There are certain roles that we both love so much or certain projects, and I needed to check in with her. It felt so surreal and special.”

Praising Grande for being supportive in her Broadway journey, the Killing Daddy actress admitted that she is looking forward for the songstress to watch her performing the show.

Revealing that Victorious' co-star Monet had texted her 'Hi, love. I'm in town. Is your show still running?' and also supported her by joining the show's opening at Westside Theater Upstairs.

Before concluding, she shared, “We had fun. We spent the whole next day just walking around Central Park giggling like children. It was really nice."

Elizabeth Gillies and Milo Manheim starring in the cult musical show is set from December 7, 2024 to June 20, 2025.