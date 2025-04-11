Shocking reason King Charles won't hand over the throne to Prince William

Prince William and Kate Middleton, the future King and Queen of the UK, are reportedly not hoping for an immediate ascension to the throne.

Royal experts have noted that while William has been helping his father, King Charles, who is battling cancer, by taking on increased workload, he is not seeking “an immediate ascension.”

“Prince William has been assuming more responsibilities and there have been preparations for more transitions of responsibility,” Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital, adding that William and Kate “have been readying to assume leadership roles with an accelerated schedule of preparation for their future positions as king and queen.”

“But most certainly, they are not in any way actively seeking an immediate ascension,” she noted.

Moreover, Hilary shared that King Charles is unlikely to give up the throne and spark “a constitutional crisis.”

Recalling the last time a royal abdicated, the expert added that it is something “The Firm” won’t repeat.

Hilary stated, “The entire family, all senior roles, are more focused on the best interests of the monarchy’s stability and continuity, hence all being content with the gradual transition rather than any immediate decisions. The only definite thing is that an abdication would be a significant departure from all tradition.”

For those unaware, the first English monarch to voluntarily abdicate the throne was Queen Elizabeth’s uncle, Edward VII in 1936. With this George VI became the King and the former Princess Elizabeth was the next in line.

“Given his mother’s values, King Charles is most likely to do all he can to continue serving, dedicating himself to duty,” the royal expert noted.