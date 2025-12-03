Taylor Swift's handwritten note to Liam Payne auctioned

One Direction late singer Liam Payne had received a poignant note from none other than Taylor Swift which recently got auctioned.

Omega Auctions made public the note on X (formerly Twitter).

The note was given to Payne in 2017 before their performances at the Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball at London’s O2 Arena.

It got sold for £7,500 drawing emotional reactions from the fans.

The Life of a Showgirl hitmaker wrote the heartwarming note as Payne was launching his solo career after One Direction’s hiatus.

“Long time no see!’ she wrote, I’m so excited for you, you’re crushing it out there… I’m obsessed with Bedroom Floor. It’s so cool to see you from afar, I’m always cheering you on. Good luck tonight!”

The note, originally valued between £4,900 to £11,000 was gifted by Payne to a close associate before it reached Omega Auctions.

The rare note made it to social media which instantly became viral.

Fans were quick to respond.

One social media user commented, "And now I'm going to cry myself to sleep, thank you."

Second remarked, "I had no idea they ever interacted. Just goes to show we never really know what's happening behind the scenes."

"Well this just shattered my heart into a million pieces," another wrote.