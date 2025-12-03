Kate Brazier finds comfort in mother daughter getaway amid split from Jeff

 
December 03, 2025

Kate Brazier has found peace in her mother's company as the mother-daughter duo headed off on a girls' trip following her split from her husband Jeff Brazier.

Last week, Jeff, 46, shared that his seven-year marriage to Kate, 35, had come to an end.

Now, Kate has jetted off to Egypt with her lookalike mother Debbie, giving fans a sneak peak into their getaway through Instagram on Monday. 

She captioned the post: 'Everyone's gone mad for Debbie cam. Two wines at lunch and I have got her back at it.'

In one Instagram story, Kate filmed her mother working out on a rowing machine. 

In another clip, Debbie looked cool in a beige top and white linen trousers.

Their trip appeared full of lighthearted moments, with the pair enjoying games. While dealing cards, Kate jokingly branded her mother a cheat, captioning the post: 'This is where the row start because she is a massive cheat.'

The timing of the holiday is significant. Following the breakup, this marks Kate's second holiday in a week, seemingly an attempt to brush off the drama surrounding her personal life. 

Sharing a close-up snap on Friday, she wrote: 'Thought I had beaten the jet lag, but the fact that I'm up at 3am eating pickles and scrolling tells me otherwise. Can't wait to head back to the sun for a bit of r&r.' 

Jeff broke his silence about the split with Kate with a lengthy Instagram statement last Tuesday.

