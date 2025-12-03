Travis Kelce makes surprising revelation about his and Taylor Swift love

Travis Kelce has recently made a surprising revelation about his and Taylor Swift love story.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end revealed that he and the singer never had an argument during two and half years of relationship during latest episode of his podcast, New Heights on December 3.

Travis and his brother Jason Kelce invited legendary actor George Clooney on their show and asked about his claim that he and his wife Amal Clooney never got into argument in their 10-year marriage.

To which, the Ocean’s Thirteen actor replied, “No, I'm not lying… Travis, shall we ask you the same questions?”

The NFL star then talked about his fiancée, Taylor, claiming, “It’s only been two and a half years and you are right. I haven’t gotten into an argument. Never once.”

Sharing real reason behind no argument, George said, “Neither of us are gonna win the argument, so why get in? Dude, I'm 64 years old. And what am I gonna argue about at this point?”

“I've met this incredible woman that is, she's beautiful and smart, and she stands for all the most important things that I believe in in the world. And I can't believe how lucky I am. So, what am I going to fight about?” pointed out the Jay Kelly actor.

Meanwhile, George also gave advice to Travis and Jason to follow his example.

“I am for sure. I'm just taking notes this whole time, big guy. You don't even know,” added the actor.