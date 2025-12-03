Gwyneth Paltrow makes big statement on her marriage with Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth Paltrow has recently made big statement about her marriage.

The Oscar-winning actress confessed she feels “lonely” during the holiday season despite being surrounded by her loved ones.

“Brad is the worst,” she revealed on her Goop podcast on December 2.

Gwyneth said that Brad “hates Christmas music, he hates Christmas decorations, he hates roast turkey, the traditional dinner”.

When asked what he looked forward to about the holidays, the Iron Man actress replied, “No! Well, he looks forward to it being over.”

Gwyneth, who shares two kids with ex-husband Chris Martin, mentioned that she “feels very alone” in her house for Christmas “although all the kids love it, so they're on my side”.

On the other hand, the Sense and Sensibility actress disclosed, “I love Christmas. My husband is a little bit of a Grinch. He's the opposite. But I love the decorations, I love the Frank Sinatra Christmas album. I really get into the holiday spirit.”

Although Brad doesn’t like traditional holiday season, Gwyneth opened up that she tries to maintain her customs.

“I love decorating, and we have a traditional menu that we do every year. I always make Martha Stewart's recipe for a perfect roast turkey, and we have our stuffing recipe and our sweet potatoes and all the things,” explained the 53-year-old.

Gwyneth also pointed out that this year she would like to go “traditional”.

“Being home for the holidays is so important to me… I don't want to get on a plane and schlep and be in a weird bed. I just want to be home,” added the actress.