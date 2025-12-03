 
Geo News

Travis Kelce made major shift in NFL strategy amid wedding planning

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce relationship under intense scrutiny since engagement

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 03, 2025

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce relationship under intense scrutiny since engagement
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce relationship under intense scrutiny since engagement

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are one of the most popular couples online, and while fans love to learn about them and feel inspired by them, they also face scrutiny in the media.

The 35-year-old pop superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 36, carefully pick and choose what they show about their relationship and what they keep private, and they have managed to find a good balance without compromising their safety.

The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker and the NFL star aligned their strategy about their public appearances at Chiefs games with their decision to keep their personal life private.

The president of Kelce’s team, Mark Donovan, revealed that he promised the Super Bowl champion to respect the couple’s boundaries, saying, “I told Travis, ‘Look, we are going to treat you and your relationship with the same respect that we treat any other player or coach’s relationship,'” on the Up & Adams show.

Donovan went on to share that the Grammy winner never appears on the stadium broadcast, the way press cameras capture her.

“It’s a relationship. We’re not going to monetise it, we’re not going to go out there and go crazy. For a couple of years, all those shots you see in the stadium. He scores a touchdown. He makes a catch. It goes to Taylor,” the businessman said.

Despite the fan following that Swift’s involvement has attracted towards the Chiefs, Donovan maintained that his intention has never been to take advantage of the newly engaged couple’s personal life.

More From Entertainment

Travis Kelce makes surprising revelation about his and Taylor Swift love
Travis Kelce makes surprising revelation about his and Taylor Swift love
Gwyneth Paltrow makes big statement on her marriage with Brad Falchuk
Gwyneth Paltrow makes big statement on her marriage with Brad Falchuk
'So You Think You Can Dance' finalist Donyelle Jones breathes her last
'So You Think You Can Dance' finalist Donyelle Jones breathes her last
Ozzy Osbourne family remembers late rockstar on 77th Birthday
Ozzy Osbourne family remembers late rockstar on 77th Birthday
Eric Dane makes crucial decision after 'Brilliant Minds'
Eric Dane makes crucial decision after 'Brilliant Minds'
Miley Cyrus shares holiday plans after engagement news video
Miley Cyrus shares holiday plans after engagement news
Narinder Kaur reacts as Holly Willoughby' car incident deemed as serious crash video
Narinder Kaur reacts as Holly Willoughby' car incident deemed as serious crash
2025 recap: Hollywood's major controversies
2025 recap: Hollywood's major controversies
Diddy faces new setback after bombshell documentary
Diddy faces new setback after bombshell documentary