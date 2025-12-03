Travis Kelce made major shift in NFL strategy amid wedding planning

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce relationship under intense scrutiny since engagement

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are one of the most popular couples online, and while fans love to learn about them and feel inspired by them, they also face scrutiny in the media.

The 35-year-old pop superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 36, carefully pick and choose what they show about their relationship and what they keep private, and they have managed to find a good balance without compromising their safety.

The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker and the NFL star aligned their strategy about their public appearances at Chiefs games with their decision to keep their personal life private.

The president of Kelce’s team, Mark Donovan, revealed that he promised the Super Bowl champion to respect the couple’s boundaries, saying, “I told Travis, ‘Look, we are going to treat you and your relationship with the same respect that we treat any other player or coach’s relationship,'” on the Up & Adams show.

Donovan went on to share that the Grammy winner never appears on the stadium broadcast, the way press cameras capture her.

“It’s a relationship. We’re not going to monetise it, we’re not going to go out there and go crazy. For a couple of years, all those shots you see in the stadium. He scores a touchdown. He makes a catch. It goes to Taylor,” the businessman said.

Despite the fan following that Swift’s involvement has attracted towards the Chiefs, Donovan maintained that his intention has never been to take advantage of the newly engaged couple’s personal life.