Joel Edgerton addresses James Cameron comment about ‘Netflix movies'

Australian actor and movie-maker shares his honest views on comment made by James Cameron

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 03, 2025

Joel Edgerton has recently broken his silence on James Cameron comment made about Netflix movies.

The Australian actor, who starred in the streamer’s Train Dreams, shared his honest reaction to the Avatar director, who thinks, “Netflix movies shouldn’t qualify to win Oscars”.

James then said that the movies could qualify, but they should have to play in at least 2,000 theatres for a month.

On December 1, Joel, who attended the 2025 Gotham Awards, gave his views on the comment made by the legendary movie-maker.

When asked if streaming movies should qualify for Oscars, Joel told Variety, “Yes, I do… I think that… Look… none of us should be really squabbling with each other over what has a right to be seen or awarded or part of a conversation, I don’t think.”

“There are some people who only get their chance because of streamers,” stated the 51-year-old.

The Great Gatsby actor noted that the world had changed during COVID.

“Streamers became stronger. The tectonic plates have, the screening world shifted,” continued Joel.

Dark Matter star revealed that the point James is trying to make “is there should be a more robust fight for the survival for cinema, but I don’t think at the cost of saying that people whose only chance is to get their movie made on a streamer should not have a chance to also be seen and heard, or recognised”.

Although Joel praised James for his movies, he noted that independent movie-makers “are kind of little birds in a nest fighting to be fed by their mother”.

Meanwhile, Joel also opened up about his challenges as a producer and a director in Hollywood.

“I’ve died on the hill of cinema a few times over a few issues as a producer and as a director and as an actor,” he added.

