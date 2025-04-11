 
Geo News

Piers Morgan reacts to Prince Harry's surprise visit to Ukraine

Prince Harry was accompanied by members of his Invictus Games Foundation

By
Web Desk
|

April 11, 2025

Piers Morgan reacts to Prince Harrys surprise visit to Ukraine
Piers Morgan reacts to Prince Harry's surprise visit to Ukraine

Outspoken journalist Piers Morgan has expressed his views over Prince Harry’s surprise visit to ‘warzone’ in Ukraine.

The Sun shared a news of Harry’s visit on X, formerly Twitter handle, saying “Prince Harry met with war victims in surprise visit to Ukraine.”

Commenting on it, Piers Morgan said, “So, Hypocrite Harry flies straight from a British court where he is suing for more protection in UK because it’s too dangerous for him… to a warzone in Ukraine. He really is as dumb as a rock.”

Piers Morgan reacts to Prince Harrys surprise visit to Ukraine

According to a report by AFP, Prince Harry visited Ukraine on Thursday, his spokesperson has confirmed, becoming the second British royal to travel to the country since war in February 2022.

Archie and Lilibet doting father spent time with war casualties in Lviv in western Ukraine, the spokesperson told AFP.

The trip was only announced after Harry, a former British Army captain, had left the conflict-torn nation.

He visited the Superhumans Center, an orthopaedic clinic that treats and helps rehabilitate wounded military personnel and civilians.

He was accompanied by members of his Invictus Games Foundation.

Harry also met Ukraine´s minister of veterans affairs Natalia Kalmykova.

He made the trip to Lviv after sitting in a London court on Tuesday and Wednesday for his appeal against a government decision to scale back his police protection when he visits Britain.

Teddi Mellencamp opens up about her mental health amid cancer
Teddi Mellencamp opens up about her mental health amid cancer
Shocking reason King Charles won't hand over the throne to Prince William video
Shocking reason King Charles won't hand over the throne to Prince William
Prince William tried to remind King and Queen of Diana's death with latest move?
Prince William tried to remind King and Queen of Diana's death with latest move?
'Grossed out' Jennifer Garner urges Ben Affleck to make changes
'Grossed out' Jennifer Garner urges Ben Affleck to make changes
Prince Harry finally shares details of secret visit to Ukraine
Prince Harry finally shares details of secret visit to Ukraine
'Grey's Anatomy' star Jessica Capshaw reveals 'The White Lotus' heartbreak
'Grey's Anatomy' star Jessica Capshaw reveals 'The White Lotus' heartbreak
'Pearl Harbor' Jaime King makes a vow against the 'terrifying' custody system
'Pearl Harbor' Jaime King makes a vow against the 'terrifying' custody system
Prince Harry meets a terrifying consequence after falling out with Princess Eugenie
Prince Harry meets a terrifying consequence after falling out with Princess Eugenie