Piers Morgan reacts to Prince Harry's surprise visit to Ukraine

Outspoken journalist Piers Morgan has expressed his views over Prince Harry’s surprise visit to ‘warzone’ in Ukraine.

The Sun shared a news of Harry’s visit on X, formerly Twitter handle, saying “Prince Harry met with war victims in surprise visit to Ukraine.”

Commenting on it, Piers Morgan said, “So, Hypocrite Harry flies straight from a British court where he is suing for more protection in UK because it’s too dangerous for him… to a warzone in Ukraine. He really is as dumb as a rock.”

According to a report by AFP, Prince Harry visited Ukraine on Thursday, his spokesperson has confirmed, becoming the second British royal to travel to the country since war in February 2022.

Archie and Lilibet doting father spent time with war casualties in Lviv in western Ukraine, the spokesperson told AFP.

The trip was only announced after Harry, a former British Army captain, had left the conflict-torn nation.

He visited the Superhumans Center, an orthopaedic clinic that treats and helps rehabilitate wounded military personnel and civilians.

He was accompanied by members of his Invictus Games Foundation.

Harry also met Ukraine´s minister of veterans affairs Natalia Kalmykova.

He made the trip to Lviv after sitting in a London court on Tuesday and Wednesday for his appeal against a government decision to scale back his police protection when he visits Britain.