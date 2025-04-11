Rebecca Gayheart gets honest about her relationship with husband Eric Dane

Rebecca Gayheart recently got candid and reflected on her bond with husband Eric Dane following his ALS diagnosis.

While conversing with E! News at a screening of the miniseries The Carters: Hurts to Love You in Los Angeles on April 9, the 53-year-old actress and model opened up about her relationship with Dane, with whom she shares her two children.

Gayheart said, "We are best of friends. We are really close. We are great coparents. I think it’s important to not look at a relationship that ends as a failure."

The Scream 2 star added, "It's just a season. It wasn't a failure. It was a huge success. We were married for, I mean, we are still married, but together for 15 years, and we had two beautiful kids so I think that's a successful relationship, and that's how we look at it."

Notably, Gayheart's remarks came a day before the Grey's Anatomy alum informed his fans regarding his ALS diagnosis in a talk with PEOPLE.

Dane, 52, said, "I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter.”

“I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week. I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time,” the Burlesque star noted.

For the unversed, ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, is a rare nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, which causes loss of muscle control over time.

Before concluding, it is significant to mention that Rebecca Gayheart, who tied the knot with Eric Dane in 2004, filed for divorce in 2018.

However, as per the report of PEOPLE, the mother of two requested the court to dismiss the divorce petition with no prejudice in March this year.