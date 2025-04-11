 
Geo News

Joseph Quinn teases big change in Johnny Storm in 'Fantastic Four: The First Steps'

Joseph Quinn plays Johnny Storm in 'Fantastic Four: The First Steps' after Chris Evans originally portrayed the character

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 11, 2025

Joseph Quinn plays Johnny Storm in Fantastic Four: The First Steps after Chris Evans originally portrayed the character
Joseph Quinn plays Johnny Storm in 'Fantastic Four: The First Steps' after Chris Evans originally portrayed the character

Joseph Quinn is playing a slightly different version of Johnny Storm/Human Torch in Marvel’s upcoming Fantastic Four: The First Steps.

In the past Fantastic Four movies, Chris Evans portrayed the womanizing character, but Joseph notes that kind of attitude is not attractive.

“He’s a man that leads with a lot of bravado, which can be an affront sometimes. But also he’s funny,” Quinn told Entertainment Weekly of Johnny. 

“Myself and [Marvel Studios boss] Kevin [Feige] were speaking about previous iterations of him and where we are culturally. He was branded as this womanizing, devil-may-care guy, but is that sexy these days? I don’t think so.”

“This version of Johnny is less callous with other people’s feelings, and hopefully there’s a self-awareness about what’s driving that attention-seeking behavior,” the Stranger Things star explained.

Director Matt Shakma echoed Quinn’s statement, saying, “He’s on that spaceship for a reason, and I think sometimes people forget that in various comic stories, he’s been one of the most heroic of them, even if he’s undercutting his heroism at every turn through humor. He’s Sue’s brother, which means they are cut from similar cloth.”

Fantastic Four: The First Steps hits theaters on July 25. Alongside Joseph Quinn, it stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby and more. 

Meghan Markle makes move while Prince Harry faces backlash over Ukraine visit
Meghan Markle makes move while Prince Harry faces backlash over Ukraine visit
What did Kanye West say about Taylor Swift?
What did Kanye West say about Taylor Swift?
Taylor Swift sues Kanye West?
Taylor Swift sues Kanye West?
Meghan Markle using late Queen's training against her son and family
Meghan Markle using late Queen's training against her son and family
Prince Harry could face serious trouble after his bold move video
Prince Harry could face serious trouble after his bold move
Kanye West's tweets spark risk of physical confrontation with Taylor's beau Travis Kelce
Kanye West's tweets spark risk of physical confrontation with Taylor's beau Travis Kelce
Here's why Anjelica Huston wanted to walk off 'Smash' set
Here's why Anjelica Huston wanted to walk off 'Smash' set
Justin Bieber allowing Hailey to take additional responsibilities: Report
Justin Bieber allowing Hailey to take additional responsibilities: Report