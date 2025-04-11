 
Brad Falchuk warns wife Gwyneth Paltrow over praise for A list ex

April 11, 2025

Brad Falchuk is reportedly feeling emasculated over his wife Gwyneth Paltrow words of praise for her exes’ bedroom skills.

Paltrow has praised her exes Ben Affleck and Brad Pitt during interviews for their intimacy skills, and, according to sources, the actress’ husband Falchuk has asked her to stop.

"He usually manages to stay calm even when she’s dismissive or overly demanding; he just goes with the flow,” a mole told Radar Online.

"However, one thing that really gets under his skin is her tendency to rave about her ex-boyfriends. It leaves him feeling like he's had his manhood removed,” the mole said.

"She knows it bothers him, yet she can’t seem to stop herself. Brad's made it clear that he can’t take this much longer and won’t put up with it indefinitely,” the tipster added.

"Her excessive sharing about her other Brad – Pitt – along with her nostalgic tales of past relationships, deeply offend him and leave him feeling diminished, far from the supportive husband he strives to be,” shared the mole.

"Yet, despite his warnings, she remains completely unaware of the impact her words have on him.” they concluded.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk have been married for six years now. 

