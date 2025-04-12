Josh Duhamel reveals what keeps him energized as a dad in his 50s

Josh Duhamel shared insight into his life as a father in his 50s

In a recent chat with PEOPLE, the Transformer actor revealed that his one-year-old son, Shepherd, is his motivation behind staying fit.

"For so many years I probably didn't eat right, I probably drank too much and it was hurting me in a lot of ways," he says. "I wasn't as clear as I needed to be and I wasn't focused on the right stuff."

However, Duhamel now wanted to live a life with healthy habits for his kids.

"I want to be able to run around with my kids, I want to roll around in the dirt with them. I want to get out there and water-ski, jet-ski and ski and play basketball and football, all the things," the proud dad said.

While gushing over his toddler, he said, "He's boundless, very, very active. He started walking early — in his ninth month."

"He's so fun. He loves to throw a ball and is trying to play catch. And I don't want to sit on the couch and watch him, I want to get down on the floor with him to play," Duhamel added.

It is pertinent to mention that Josh Duhamel shares one-year-old son Shepherd with wife Audra Mari and his 11-year-old son Axl with his ex Fergie.