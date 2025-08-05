'Marriage Story' stars scare wolves away in unexpected way

Wolves scared away by 'Marriage Story' fight scene audio

In an unexpected crossover, American wildlife management is using Netflix’s film Marriage Story to stop wolves from hunting cattle on farms.



The method is known as ‘wolf hazing,’ which deters predators from preying on livestock by using disturbing voices.

The scene, meanwhile, involves an intense argument between Adam Driver and Scarlett Johnson in the flick, which highlights the pent-up rage the on-screen couple has as they navigate their divorce.

The drones equipped with loudspeakers were sent out by the U.S. Department of Agriculture or USDA which play loud noises, including the audio clips of the scene, to scare wolves away.

The tactic, the Wall Street Journal reported, proved effective as the report said the canine killed 11 cows in Oregon’s Klamath Basin in 20 days. After deploying the drones with alarming sounds, only two cattle died in 85 days.

“I need the wolves to respond and know that, hey, humans are bad,” a USDA district supervisor in Oregon told the outlet.

Besides scaring away wolves, the scene in question received much praise, leading to a nomination for the Oscars for Adam and Scarlett.

Marriage Story's synopsis reads, "A couple navigating the emotional and practical challenges of a coast-to-coast divorce, highlighting the complexities of love, loss, and family dynamics."