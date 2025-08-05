Michael Douglas breaks silence over Sharon Stone heated arguments claims

Michael Douglas speaks out after Sharon Stone heated arguments claims

Sharon Stone recalled the first meeting with Michael Douglas, claiming they had a heated exchange.

The 67-year-old actress opened up about how her relationship with Basic Instinct co-star Michael Douglas has changed over the years.

In a recent chat with Business Insider, Stone revealed that she and Douglas, 80, didn’t get along right away.

According to her, things started off with an argument at the Cannes Film Festival.

"A bunch of us were all sitting, and he was talking about someone and their kids. I really, really knew this person he was talking about," Stone said of Douglas, now 80. "So I said something and he responded to me, saying, 'What the f*** do you know?' It was in regard to a father-child relationship."

"Clearly, it triggered him," she continued. "So he screams this at me across a whole group of people. And I'm not the person who goes, 'Oh, excuse me, superstar.' I pushed back my chair and said to him, 'Let's step outside.' That's how we first met."

Later, the two talked outside and parted, "I wouldn't say as best friends, but amicably," Stone noted.

"So, fast forward to casting Basic Instinct, I don't think he wanted me to be his costar," she added.

Michael Douglas responded through his rep, Allen Burry, telling People, “He doesn’t remember any argument in that timeframe.”

“[Michael] said, ‘Absolutely, she’s the one,’” the spokesperson added,