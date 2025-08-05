Jason Momoa gets honest about 'Chief of War'

Jason Momoa reveals 'Chief of War' language merits

Chief of War is a historical drama that Apple TV+ rolled out, in which Jason Momoa leads as a Hawaiian warrior fighting to unite the Hawaiian Islands.



Against the backdrop, the language in the series becomes a key instrument to represent the culture and society authentically.

So, it's no surprise when the Game of Thrones star, in an interview with The Globe and Mail, says English is not primarily used in the show to highlight historical accuracy, as the language was rare at the time.

In the first two episodes, the local language, Olelo Hawai'i, is heavily spoken. "Brother, that was the deal-breaker for us. We wouldn’t have been able to go home if we did this in English. Like, we can’t," Jason adds, who also serves as a co-writer and executive producer.

However, he shares as the show progresses, "Some characters would learn English, like Ka’iana, as any chief of war would. You have to know the enemy’s language."

Similarly, the series creator Thomas Paʻa Sibbett tells TIME, "Olelo Hawai'i language was integral to bringing the series to life. The truth is, to hear and to know someone’s language is to know the people and the way they think. It was integral."

Jason's Chief of War drops episodes weekly on Apple TV+.