Travis Kelce's father Ed 'heartbroken' after girlfriend Maureen's death: Source

Ed Kelce 'heartbroken' after girlfriend Maureen's death

Travis Kelce's father, Ed Kelce, is mourning the loss of his girlfriend, Maureen Maguire.

As per a recent report by People, the father of Jason and Travis is left with an "enormous void" after the loss of his love of his life.

A source told the outlet that Ed had a deep bond with Maureen, “Maureen wasn’t just his partner, she was his person,” the insider said.

"They were a team. They shared everything… games, concerts, travel, dogs, dinners with family," the tipster continued.

"He’s feeling an enormous void," the tattler added.

It is pertinent to mention that Maureen passed away at the age of 74 on August 1.

Ed announced the heartbreaking news via his personal Facebook account on Saturday, along with an obituary link.

In the note for the deceased one, Ed posted a snap of himself with Maureen along with his son Travis's girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

Back in February 2024, Ed shared a hilarious moment between Maureen, and Taylor in a chat with the Los Angeles Times.

He recalled a time when the Lover singer was posing for photos with Travis, Maureen teased her by saying "Hey, that’s my boyfriend," to which the popstar laughed.