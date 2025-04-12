Taylor Swift takes Kanye West to court over controversial statement

Taylor Swift reportedly took legal action against Kanye West after he targeted her online.

As per Daily Mail, the mega pop star filed a cease and desist against the controversial rapper after he accused the Bad Blood songstress had s**ual intercourse with both Justin Bieber and Harry Styles at the same time.

“I’ll show you an example of racism. Justin Bieber and Harry Styles f—-d Taylor swift from both sides and didn’t call me. Oh I forgot. I can’t hold water,” he wrote on X.

Now, an insider revealed to the outlet that Taylor is done with Kanye’s bizarre behaviour.

“This time he has gone too far. His claims are not just false they are defamatory,” the source said.

“This isn't just [West] gossiping. This is [West] s**ually harassing a woman, defaming her and intending to cause harm to her and to her career,” added the confidant.

The source further told the outlet that Taylor has “no other option” than to issue a cease and desist to Kanye after his “vulgar” attack.

Meanwhile, sources close to Justin and Harry have shut down the vulgar accusation and expressed anger at the rapper’s latest stunt.