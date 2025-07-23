 
Pedro Pascal's sister Lux shares rare insight into their sibling dynamic

Lux Pascal called Pedro Pascal one of the most 'fun' people she knows

July 23, 2025

Pedro Pascal's sister Lux reveals sweet sibling bond with the actor

Pedro Pascal's sister, Lux Pascal, shared rare insights into her and the actor's sweet sibling bond.

In a recent chat with People, at The Fantastic Four: The First Steps's Los Angeles premiere on Monday, July 21, the Materialists star's sister shared how close she is with Pedro.

"We protect each other very much. He protects me a lot, but I guess I'm more under the radar, but I protect him a lot too," Lux told the outlet.

The actress and activist went on to say that even though they live in different countries but "he always showed up."

Praising the Marvel actor's personality, she gushed, "He has a very powerful personality, and he was always the most fun to be around with. I would ditch all my friends just to hang out with my brother. It was such a special moment whenever he would visit us in Chile."

Noting the possibility of seeing the sibling duo in film together, she added, "Who's to say. I mean that's between the universe and him probably. His schedule is way tighter than mine."

In a previous talk with the Hollywood Reporter, Lux revealed that Pedro is as kind in real life as he seems in the media.

"It’s funny because people have been asking me, ‘Is he as kind as we think he is?’ And I’m like, ‘Yes!'"

