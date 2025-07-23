Hailey Bieber shares touching note on son Jack Blue's milestone day

Hailey Bieber gets emotional as marks son Jack's major milestone

Hailey Bieber got emotional on son Jack Blues major milestone.

The 28-year-old model took to her Instagram account on Tuesday July 22, to share mark Jack's 11th month birthday.

In the celebratory post, Hailey penned down a heartwraming note for the little one on his milestone birthday next month.

As she marked Jack's 11 month birthday, the beauty mogul expressed her disblief in the emotional message that her son will turn one in the upcoming month.

“11 months," the proud mom wrote over a picture of her self captured from vehind while carrying baby Jack.

“Excuse me while I cry a lot today thinking about my baby turning 1 next month," she continued, with teary eye and red heart emojis.

It is pertinent to mention that Hailey shares son Jack with husband Justin Bieber.

The couple first announced they were expecting thheir first baby in May 2024 while they also renewed their vows in Hawaii.

A source told People at the time that the day Justin found out Hailey was expecting was “the best ever." “The pregnancy was something that they very much wished and prayed for.”

Later in October 2024, Hailey talked about her motherhood journey, stating that “welcoming my son into the world has obviously changed my whole life," via Elle.