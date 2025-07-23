 
Geo News

Hailey Bieber shares touching note on son Jack Blue's milestone day

The model shares son Jack Blues with husband Justin Bieber

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 23, 2025

Hailey Bieber gets emotional as marks son Jacks major milestone
Hailey Bieber gets emotional as marks son Jack's major milestone

Hailey Bieber got emotional on son Jack Blues major milestone.

The 28-year-old model took to her Instagram account on Tuesday July 22, to share mark Jack's 11th month birthday.

In the celebratory post, Hailey penned down a heartwraming note for the little one on his milestone birthday next month.

Hailey Bieber shares touching note on son Jack Blues milestone day

As she marked Jack's 11 month birthday, the beauty mogul expressed her disblief in the emotional message that her son will turn one in the upcoming month.

“11 months," the proud mom wrote over a picture of her self captured from vehind while carrying baby Jack.

“Excuse me while I cry a lot today thinking about my baby turning 1 next month," she continued, with teary eye and red heart emojis.

It is pertinent to mention that Hailey shares son Jack with husband Justin Bieber.

The couple first announced they were expecting thheir first baby in May 2024 while they also renewed their vows in Hawaii.

A source told People at the time that the day Justin found out Hailey was expecting was “the best ever." “The pregnancy was something that they very much wished and prayed for.”

Later in October 2024, Hailey talked about her motherhood journey, stating that “welcoming my son into the world has obviously changed my whole life," via Elle.

Ian Somerhalder's wife Nikki Reed talks importance of privacy for kids
Ian Somerhalder's wife Nikki Reed talks importance of privacy for kids
Derek Hough over the moon on becoming a father
Derek Hough over the moon on becoming a father
Here's what Ozzy Osbourne wrote before sad demise
Here's what Ozzy Osbourne wrote before sad demise
Travis Kelce's dad makes rare remarks about Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce's dad makes rare remarks about Taylor Swift
Jean Smart shares spine-chilling details of her knee injury
Jean Smart shares spine-chilling details of her knee injury
Ozzy Osbourne, the Prince of Darkness, dies at 76
Ozzy Osbourne, the Prince of Darkness, dies at 76
Khloe Kardashian bonds with son Tatum in sweet snaps
Khloe Kardashian bonds with son Tatum in sweet snaps
Adam Sandler reveals untold truth about his 'The Cosby Show' costar Malcolm-Jamal Warner
Adam Sandler reveals untold truth about his 'The Cosby Show' costar Malcolm-Jamal Warner