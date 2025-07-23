 
Geo News

Ozzy Osbourne's last post on social media before his death

The legendary rocker passed away at the age of 76

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 23, 2025

Ozzy Osbournes last post on social media before his death
Ozzy Osbourne's last post on social media before his death

Ozzy Osbourne's last post on social media serves as a silent farewell to his fans.

One day prior to the legendary rocker's death, he took to his Instagram account to share a poster of his final show with the original Black Sabbath.

The late star posted a picture of a hallaway with a sign that read, “Back to the Beginning — The Final Show,” along with the names of the original Black Sabbath members, Geezer Butler, Tony Iommi, Ozzy Osbourne, and Bill Ward.

Ozzy did not write any caption along with the picture, and set to his song Mr. Crowley.

Fans are now taking to the post as a means to say goodbye to Ozzy, after his dismissal, and leaving grieving notes.

"Thank you for sharing your life with us. Love you and rest well," a fan wrote.

"This is so emotional, i love u man, hope its nice up there, another follower noted, while a third added, "He did really retire.. rest in peace Ozzy."

"Rip Ozzy Osbourne, the world won't be the same without you," a fourth fan expressed his grief.

Ozzy's wife and his kids, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis, took over his social and posted a poignant note, stating, "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love."

"We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time," they added.

Ian Somerhalder's wife Nikki Reed talks importance of privacy for kids
Ian Somerhalder's wife Nikki Reed talks importance of privacy for kids
Derek Hough over the moon on becoming a father
Derek Hough over the moon on becoming a father
Here's what Ozzy Osbourne wrote before sad demise
Here's what Ozzy Osbourne wrote before sad demise
Travis Kelce's dad makes rare remarks about Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce's dad makes rare remarks about Taylor Swift
Jean Smart shares spine-chilling details of her knee injury
Jean Smart shares spine-chilling details of her knee injury
Ozzy Osbourne, the Prince of Darkness, dies at 76
Ozzy Osbourne, the Prince of Darkness, dies at 76
Khloe Kardashian bonds with son Tatum in sweet snaps
Khloe Kardashian bonds with son Tatum in sweet snaps
Adam Sandler reveals untold truth about his 'The Cosby Show' costar Malcolm-Jamal Warner
Adam Sandler reveals untold truth about his 'The Cosby Show' costar Malcolm-Jamal Warner