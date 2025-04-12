Christina Ricci reveals the spark behind her acting dream

Christina Ricci has opened up about the day when she decided to pursue her career in acting.

During an interview with the Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast, the Hollywood actress was asked how she knew she would be a star.

Recalling the moment from her school days, she began, “I was in second grade, and they brought in sheets of lines and stuff into music class, and they said, ‘We're putting on a Christmas pageant, and here's the pageant we're doing, and read these lines.’”

While watching them perform the pageant, the Yellowjackets actress realized, ‘Oh, I know how to do this. And nobody else here does.'

Ricci told the host, “And I just was like, ‘Oh, that's so crazy. I know exactly what he wants, and this kid over here can't do it.’ In that moment, I felt like I had found my thing.”

At the age of 9, she made her screen debut in Mermaid 1990, which was followed by her famous role as Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family in 1991.

Before concluding, the 45-year-old actress shared, “I just had a shorthand into understanding what was needed to do that work as a kid.”