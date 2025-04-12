Photo: Mariah Carey teases music collaborations with kids: Report

Mariah Carey recently weighed in on a potential music collaboration with her twins.

For those unversed, the songbird shares 13-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with former husband, Nick Cannon. The kids even joined her onstage during her Christmas Time tour last year.

In a new chat with PEOPLE Magazine, the proud mother, who refers to her kids as “Dem Babies,” admitted, “I would love to [put out an album with them].”

“They just have a lot of their own things that they’re doing, and I don’t want to force them to do anything,” she explained and declared that she wants to let them follow their own passions for now.

Speaking of her new music, Mariah shared an update and announced that she’s “not supposed to talk” about new music, but is working on "something new.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the songbird’s last album of original songs, Caution, was released in 2018.

Elsewhere in the interview, Mariah expressed her gratitude for being nominated a second time for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.