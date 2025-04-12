Prince Harry strongly reacts to Piers Morgan's hypocrisy remarks after Ukraine visit

Prince Harry has apparently strongly reacted to his critic Piers Morgan’s remarks following his Ukraine visit.

The duke has seemingly reacted through his close source.

The insider close to Prince Harry, has said that the duke was better protected during his visit to war-torn Ukraine than he is on UK streets.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, via the GB News, the source said it was "simply incorrect" to suggest Harry’s Ukraine trip undermines his security case.

The insider said: "He can go to Ukraine - a country with an active warzone - because he has a robust security detail, one that he does not have in his home country."

"The work doesn’t stop because somewhere is dangerous the responsibility is to have the appropriate safety measures in place, which this visit did. Similar to previous visits to Colombia and Nigeria in 2024.

"Whilst in the UK, the Duke receives no such support that some other countries provide."

Earlier, commenting on Harry’s Ukraine trip, Piers Morgan said, “So, Hypocrite Harry flies straight from a British court where he is suing for more protection in UK because it’s too dangerous for him… to a warzone in Ukraine. He really is as dumb as a rock.”

Meanwhile, Prince Harry has vowed "This is my first visit to Ukraine and it certainly won't be the last."